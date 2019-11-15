Home

News

Man convicted of rape found hiding in Korovou

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 27, 2020 7:00 am

A man convicted of raping and sexually assaulting his 10-year-old step-daughter has been arrested by Nausori police.

The accused was arrested yesterday afternoon from Deepwater in Korovou, Tailevu.

He will be produced at the Suva High Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia as he had been evading police.

The man is eligible for parole after serving 43 years and 11 months.

He had been on the run since 20th July when trial was to begin.

 

