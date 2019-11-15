Home

News

Man charged with alleged murder of his wife

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 4, 2020 8:22 am

A man alleged to have murdered his 28-year-old wife in Naqara, Waima, Naitasiri has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder.

It’s alleged that the accused stabbed the victim following a heated argument.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court later this morning.










