Man charged over Sigatoka murder
July 10, 2020 7:29 am
A 53-year-old man of Sigatoka alleged to have murdered his de facto partner and struck his step-daughter with a cane knife has been charged.
The accused has been charged with one count of murder, 2 counts of breach of the Domestic Violence Restraining Order, and 1 count of breach of bail conditions.
He will be appearing in the Sigatoka Magistrate’s Court today.
It is alleged he murdered his 49-year-old de facto partner in Kabisi Sigatoka two days ago.
The victim’s 14-year-old daughter who was also allegedly attacked by the same man remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.
