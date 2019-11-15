Man charged over Sigatoka murder

A 53-year-old man of Sigatoka alleged to have murdered his de facto partner and struck his step-daughter with a cane knife has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder, 2 counts of breach of the Domestic Violence Restraining Order, and 1 count of breach of bail conditions.

He will be appearing in the Sigatoka Magistrate’s Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged he murdered his 49-year-old de facto partner in Kabisi Sigatoka two days ago.

The victim’s 14-year-old daughter who was also allegedly attacked by the same man remains admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.