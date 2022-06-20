Man charged over death of Korotari farmer

[File Photo]

The man who is alleged to have caused the death of a Korotari farmer will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates’ Court today.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the 58-year-old accused has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, and seven counts of an act intended to cause grievous harm.

He is also charged with two counts of criminal intimidation, one count of assault causing actual bodily injury, and one count of damaging property.

The accused is alleged to have caused the death of a 49-year-old farmer from Korotari, Labasa earlier this month.

It is believed that the suspect was consuming alcohol with the deceased along with a few friends at the Korotari River before the incident happened.

Last week, two men and a woman were produced in the Labasa Magistrates’ Court charged with their alleged involvement in the incident.