News

Man charged in relation to Turaga ni Koro’s death

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 20, 2020 7:16 am

A man has been charged in relation to the death of a Turaga ni Koro of Baleiyaniyaniga village in Labasa.

The man is alleged to have assaulted the Turaga ni Koro resulting in his death.

He is charged with one count of murder and one count of failure to comply with the order.

Three others who were allegedly drinking with the first accused have also been charged with failure to comply with the order.

All four will be appearing at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

