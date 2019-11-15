Man charged for death of taxi driver

A man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the death of a taxi driver in Narere over the weekend.

The 31-year-old is charged with one count of manslaughter.

The victim’s death resulted from an argument with the accused over a parked vehicle in his driveway.

The victim is believed to be in his 40s.

The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The second suspect is still being questioned as investigation continue.