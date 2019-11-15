Home

Man charged for death of taxi driver

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 25, 2020 12:52 pm

A man has been charged for his alleged involvement in the death of a taxi driver in Narere over the weekend.

The 31-year-old is charged with one count of manslaughter.

The victim’s death resulted from an argument with the accused over a parked vehicle in his driveway.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim is believed to be in his 40s.

The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The second suspect is still being questioned as investigation continue.

