Man charged for robbing businesswoman

A 26-year-old man from Ra facing aggravated robbery charges will re-appear in court tomorrow.

It’s alleged the suspect forcefully entered a businesswoman’s house with four others in Lami on the 16th of last month.

The accused who escaped following the incident was arrested from his village in Ra early last week following a joint operation between the Southern Division team, Police Special Response Unit, and a team from the Lami Police Station.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

They allegedly stole assorted items worth more than $5000.

Police have managed to recover some of the items.

Police say the other suspect was arrested from the Nausori market and is yet to be charged while three others are still on the run.

The investigation continues.