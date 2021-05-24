Home

Man charged for death of alleged pick pocketer

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 2, 2022 12:35 pm

A 32-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a suspected pick pocketer was amongst the 46 people charged with a total of 55 counts of separate incidents last month.

This is from the latest statistics by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for serious crimes in February.

The man was charged with the manslaughter of the 47-year-old deceased and it is alleged that the accused struck the victim when the victim was trying to pick his pocket.

The victim fell and hit his head on the pavement resulting in his death.

Amongst the accused persons, four were juveniles.

The offences were one each for murder, manslaughter, serious assault and unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

11 were charged for aggravated robbery, 12 for aggravated burglary, 14 for theft and four for assault causing actual bodily harm.

There were four cases of burglary and two each for acts with intent to cause grievous harm, unlawful wounding and criminal intimidation.

Of the 56 accused persons, four were juveniles.

