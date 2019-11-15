Man charged for allegedly breaking Lautoka lockdown conditions

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly breaching the Lautoka lockdown conditions.

The man had left Lautoka on Friday.

He was arrested in Caubati and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the continuous breach of the restrictions are a serious concern because of the threats and risks involved.

Qiliho says this needs to stop.

The Police Commissioner says Fiji is dealing with an invisible threat that can only be effectively destroyed if everyone works together to stop its spread by adhering to the movement restrictions placed in the Lautoka area.

He says Fijians must also comply with the Ministry of Health’s advice regarding self-isolation.

Police have processing teams in all five divisions who will handle such cases as they are received.

Qiliho says they acknowledge the support from the public who have been forthcoming with information about the suspected breaches in their communities.

