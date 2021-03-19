Man charged for breaking into shops

A man in his 20’s who is alleged to have broken into five shops at the North-Wind arcade in Labasa town last week has been arrested and charged.

The accused has been charged with five counts of burglary and five counts of theft together with one count of failing to comply with orders.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrate Court tomorrow.

The accused was arrested from Naiqaqi village in Savusavu on Sunday. He is alleged to have stolen cash worth more than $34,000 including assorted items however Police managed to recover some of the items.

Investigations continue.