News

Man charged for being in possession of stolen items

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 29, 2021 3:14 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police have recovered stolen items worth over $2, 000 from a man acting in a suspicious manner.

Police say this was made possible with the assistance of K9 Quill out on foot patrol with the K9 training team in Lautoka last week.

A search was conducted on the 23-year-old suspect and the team found a mobile phone and other items.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators have since linked the stolen items to a case of theft from Ba reported on November 21st.

The man was charged with one count of burglary, one count of theft, and one count of breach of bail for the case from Ba.

He was also charged with three counts of theft, one count of burglary and one count of breach of bail for another case of theft in Lautoka.

Police say during the search items allegedly stolen from another case of theft in Lautoka were also found in his possession.

