Man charged for allegedly raping elderly woman

A man who allegedly raped a woman believed to be in her 70s will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The man has been charged with three counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of burglary, one count of theft, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

The man is believed to be in his 20s.

It is alleged that on July 30th, the suspect forcefully entered the victim’s home and committed the offence before stealing a mobile phone and cash.

The victim’s mobile phone was recovered in a neighbour’s compound.