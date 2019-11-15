Home

Man charged for allegedly raping cousin further remanded

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 18, 2020 6:05 am
A man alleged to have raped a relative has been further remanded by the Suva High Court.

It is alleged the 26-year-old accused, raped the victim on the 22nd of last month.

The accused is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

It’s understood the man resides in the same village as the victim who is a 14-year-old girl.

The state has been given until next Thursday to file information and disclosures to the case.

The accused will take his plea on the 5th of next month.

