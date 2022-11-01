Man charged for allegedly raping an elderly woman

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. [File Photo]

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault of a 79-year-old woman last month, while a 52-year-old man was charged with the rape of his three-year-old grand-niece.

This is according to statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on the incidents of serious sexual offences.

The statistics revealed that 39 people were charged with a total of 93 counts of separate incidents.

There were 67 cases of rape, one case of attempted rape, two cases of abduction with intent to commit rape, four cases of indecent assault, five cases of defilement, and 14 cases of sexual assault.

Of the 39 accused persons, five were juveniles and one was a female accused, while the others were male.

The ODPP says there were 34 victims, of whom 20 victims were under the age of 18.

There were 15 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

The ODPP also highlighted one incident where two 16-year-old boys were charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl from their school.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl from his school.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old cousin, while in another incident, a 12-year-old boy was charged with the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl from his village.

The ODPP also stated that a 42-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape of his three-year-old daughter.

A 56-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 13-year-old stepdaughter, while in another incident, a 40-year-old man was charged with 10 representative counts of rape of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 44-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was charged with rape, sexual assault, and criminally intimidating his 14-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 61-year-old man was charged with five representative counts of rape and indecent assault of his 14-year-old niece.

A 36-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 25-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 25-year-old woman was charged with two representative counts of rape of her 12-year-old niece.

There was an incident where a 34-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 29-year-old cousin-in-law, while in another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 24-year-old sister-in-law.

A 57-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 27-year-old daughter-in-law.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with rape, sexual assault, and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 55-year-old de facto partner. (NB: The offence of assault causing actual bodily harm is recorded separately).

A 30-year-old man was charged with abduction with intent to commit rape of a 17-year-old girl.

In another incident, a 20-year-old was charged with the rape and abduction with intent to commit rape of a 15-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused person.

There were two separate incidents where a 21-year-old man was charged with four counts of defilement of a 14-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man was charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl. The accused persons and the victims were neighbours at the time of the incidents.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 24-year-old mentally challenged girl.

There was one incident where a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl after a drinking party. The accused was a friend of the victim’s friend.

There was one incident where three 18-year-old men were charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl from their school.