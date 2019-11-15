Man charged for alleged murder to appear in court

The man who allegedly murdered his wife in Kinoya, Nasinu on Sunday will appear in court today.
The suspect has been charged with one count of murder.
It is alleged that he and the victim were in a heated argument at their home in Kinoya when the incident occurred.
The case will be called in the Nasinu Magistrates Court.
