News

Man becomes latest road fatality

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 10:58 am

A man in his late 40s is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

The victim allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to veer off the road at the junction of M. N Naidu Rd and Drasa Avenue, Lautoka at around 5am this morning.

The victim who was residing in Lami was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations continue.

