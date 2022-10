A 49-year-old man residing in Narere is in Police custody after trying to tender a $100 note believed to be counterfeit.

The incident occurred on Friday night whilst ordering alcohol in a nightclub in Suva.

Police say the 27-year-old bartender found the note to be suspicious and alerted Police to the alleged find.

The suspect remains in custody while the note will be sent for verification.

Investigation continues.