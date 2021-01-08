Man arrested for impersonating driving test applicant

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji has apprehended a man for impersonating a defensive driving test applicant.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the individual who was attempting to take the driving test for someone else, was handed over to police last week.

Simpson says they have warned in the past, that they will catch anyone engaging in such fraudulent activity and they will be taken to task.

He adds the Authority does not tolerate corruption from anyone – be it LTA employees, customers, or other stakeholders.

The CEO has encouraged the public to come forward if they see any similar cases.

Simpson also says the LTA has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to corruption and anyone who thinks they can get away with such attempts will be caught.