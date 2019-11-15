Man arrested for hiding in a drain

A 27-year-old man was arrested last night for breach of curfew after he was found hiding in a drain near the Muslim League Settlement in Nabua, Suva.

The suspect is one of the fourteen arrests that were made in the Southern Division for curfew breaches.

16 arrests were made in total with one case each from the Northern and Western division.

Other arrests made in the Southern Division include a 40-year-old man who was found allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when stopped by officers at a checkpoint in Pacific Harbour.