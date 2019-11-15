Home

News

Man arrested for driving during curfew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 13, 2020 10:44 am
A 55-year-old man was arrested in Suva last night for driving taxi without a valid reason during curfew.

He was among the eight people arrested for breaching curfew restrictions over the last 24 hours.

He was among the eight people arrested for breaching curfew restrictions over the last 24 hours.

Three people were arrested for loitering in Rewa Street, Suva.

In the Northern Division, four fishermen were arrested after they were found loitering in Waitavala, Taveuni.

 

