Man arrested for allegedly stoning several vehicles

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stoning several vehicles along Milverton Road in Raiwaqa yesterday afternoon.

Joint efforts by members of the community and Police resulted in the arrest.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says at around 5pm the first report was received at the Raiwaqa Police Station of an unknown person throwing stones at vehicles.

ACP Khan says other complainants called into the Station with similar reports few minutes later.

With help from members of the public, K9 and Police Special Response Unit officers, the 18-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after and taken into custody.

ACP Khan says the quick sharing of information led to the arrest and has commended the community for their timely assistance.