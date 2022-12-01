Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

A 24-year-old man alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle from Suva yesterday is in police custody.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the suspect from Mokani was arrested this morning following a raid conducted by a joint taskforce.

ACP Khan says the stolen vehicle was found in Raiwai, Suva.

As the investigation continues, ACP Khan says opportunistic crimes tend to increase during the festive season.

He adds Divisional Taskforces are on alert noting the usual criminal trends during December and January.