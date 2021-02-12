Home

News

One charged for making online threats against government minister

Praneeta Prakash
February 14, 2021 12:15 pm

A man has been charged for allegedly making online threats against a senior Government Minister.

The man in his late 40s will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with one count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.



A report was lodged by the senior Government Minister after a post was allegedly put up by the accused calling for his killing in the i-taukei language.

 

