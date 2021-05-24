Man arrested for allegedly beating elderly woman

A suspect is in custody for allegedly attacking an elderly businesswoman in Savusavu in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms the alleged incident occurred at the victim’s residence.

FBC News understands the woman is 75-years-old and owns a resort in Savusavu.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that she was severely beaten.

Bautolu says the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home under the care of a nurse.