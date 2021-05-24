Home

News

Man arrested for allegedly beating elderly woman

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 11:18 am

A suspect is in custody for allegedly attacking an elderly businesswoman in Savusavu in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms the alleged incident occurred at the victim’s residence.

FBC News understands the woman is 75-years-old and owns a resort in Savusavu.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that she was severely beaten.

Bautolu says the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home under the care of a nurse.

