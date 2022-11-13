Man arrested for alleged stealing

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing and stripping a taxi belonging to a 65-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested through the coordinated efforts between Divisional Taskforces.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the taxi was reported stolen from Qiolevu Road, Navuso in Nausori on November 6th.

A report of the theft was lodged at the Nausori Police Station.

ACP Khan says the suspect hired the victim’s taxi from Valelevu, Nasinu and upon reaching Navuso, threatened him before fleeing with the vehicle.

ACP Khan says through coordinated efforts between the East, South, and Western Divisions, the Taskforce arrested the suspect in Naidovi, Sigatoka yesterday.

He was arrested with the vehicle registration changed to a private number.

ACP Khan says the investigators were however able to confirm that the vehicle belonged to the victim.

They conducted another raid where they recovered the taxi allegedly removed by the suspect.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.