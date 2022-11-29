Man arrested for alleged robbery

A 30-year-old man alleged to be involved in an aggravated robbery case has been arrested.

The suspect and three others stole a taxi in Savusavu last week.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says last Thursday Savusavu Police received a report from a 33-year-old taxi driver that he was allegedly robbed by four men who later fled in his vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The vehicle was found abandoned along Fenton Road in Naqere.

ACP Khan says the officers worked around the clock to get those involved and a raid conducted this morning resulted in the arrest of the 30-year-old suspect in Naqere.

The identity of the three other suspects is also known to the police.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.