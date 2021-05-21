Man arrested for alleged robbery

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Police for his alleged involvement in a robbery case in Nausori early this week.

Police confirm the man is alleged to have forcefully entered a supermarket through the roof and stole assorted liquor as well cigarettes worth $2, 000.

He was identified through the CCTV footage and is captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

The man is currently in custody as an investigation continues.