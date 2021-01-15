Man arrested for alleged robbery

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a 45-year-old woman along Flagstaff in Suva yesterday.

The suspect grabbed assorted items including an iPhone worth more than $6000 and $100 cash from the woman who was returning from church with her son.

The matter was reported at the Totogo Police Station by an eye witness who saw the suspect getting away in a waiting vehicle.

Both the suspect and the driver were arrested by police early this morning.

The iPhone has been recovered while the investigation continues.