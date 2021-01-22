Man apprehended by prison officers today

A man was apprehended this morning by prison officers who were bringing people in remand to the Suva Court.

FBC News understands the man had visited someone who was brought in for his case hearing and may have passed something to the person.

It’s believed that the officers found out what was being passed on and had to apprehend the man who tried to flee the court premises.

Article continues after advertisement

Some prison officers chased after him by foot and a vehicle was also used.

FBC News is awaiting a response from the police as we believe the man was taken to the Totogo Police Station.

Stay with us for updates.