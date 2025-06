[file photo]

It’s believed that an individual residing overseas had sent the money to the accused in May this year.

The accused has been charged with one count of theft and one count of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

A man will be produced in the Suva Magistrates court today for allegedly stealing $10,000 meant for the purchase of a vehicle.

