News

Man allegedly jumps off moving ship in Nabouwalu

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 21, 2020 12:55 pm
A man is believed to have jumped off an inter-island vessel just after it left the Nabouwalu Jetty this morning.

An eye witness confirms the alleged incident occurred at around 11am, and the ship captain and crew members managed to rescue the man.

The ship returned to the Jetty and it’s believed that the man was taken for medical attention.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro while confirming the incident said the man was rushed to the Nabouwalu Hospital and will later be transferred to the Labasa hospital.

More details are expected later today.

