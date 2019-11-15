Home

Man arrested for alleged sacrilege

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 12, 2020 7:45 am
[Source: Facebook]

The man alleged to have damaged a statue of Mary located at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva is now in police custody.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong stated that the man was believed to be mentally unstable and threw a piece of block at the statue.

Chong has reminded Catholic followers in Fiji to be compassionate to the mentally challenged man who may not really know what he is doing.

Article continues after advertisement

He used the example of Mother Mary who went through uncertain times and bore the sufferings and mistreatment of his son Jesus.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop has been informed that a generous Catholic has offered to buy a new statue of Mary.

