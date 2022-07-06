Man accused of making threats at airport

A 26-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter by breach of duty after her one-year, three-month old daughter was run over by a reversing car.

This has been highlighted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in its release on serious offences last month.

There was another incident where a 66-year-old man was charged with making threats at an airport.

The accused allegedly told the security officer that he was carrying a gun in his bag.

46 people were charged with a total of 55 counts of separate incidents last month.

The DPP stated that of the 46 accused persons, four were juveniles and five were police officers.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft offences.

A 24-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. It is alleged that he assaulted his 26- year-old wife.

A 26-year-old police officer was charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

There were two separate incidents where a 32-year-old police officer and a 43-year-old police officer were charged with the unlawful use of illicit drugs and unlawful possession of illicit drugs. However, these cases were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

A 28-year-old police officer was charged with careless driving and refusing to undergo a breath analysis.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal intimidation.

The accused allegedly murdered and attempted to murder the crew members on his boat at sea.

In another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy.

The accused allegedly strangled the victim with a shoelace after he knocked him unconscious.

A 44-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. He allegedly assaulted his 26-year-old wife, while in another incident, a 49-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. It is alleged that he assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating.

A 22-year-old man was charged with unlawful wounding.

The accused allegedly hit his sister with a wooden stick because she was drinking alcohol.

There was one incident where a 19-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm, attempted arson, and criminal intimidation.

The accused allegedly attacked three people with a cane knife after a drinking party.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm to a 33-year-old man.

The accused allegedly hit the victim with a torch after drinking and confronted the victim for having an affair with his wife.

A 54-year-old man was charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to a house.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to his neighbour’s house after an argument.