Man, 55, dies in motor vehicle accident

A man from Dratabu Village in Nadi died following a motor vehicle accident yesterday morning.

According to Police, the 55-year-old victim was driving along the Queens Road near Korovuto, Nadi when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer off the road.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The road death toll currently stands at 34 compared to 15 for the same period last year.