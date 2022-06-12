Man, 50, dies in motor vehicle accident

The victim’s body is now kept at the Lautoka Hospital mortuary.

Police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly trapped in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old.

The incident happened this morning in Vuda, Lautoka.

Police say the suspect lost control of the vehicle whilst driving along Vuda Bridge, and it landed in the river.

The driver managed to free himself from the car, however, the 50-year-old victim was trapped inside the vehicle.

The victim’s body was later retrieved by police divers and is now kept at the Lautoka Hospital mortuary.

The driver is now in custody.