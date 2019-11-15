Mali villagers practise home composting

Villagers on the island of Mali in Macuata are now practising home composting as a means of recycling food waste.

This is to reduce the amount of waste they have to throwaway on a daily basis.

Mali District Representative Seru Moce says in order to keep their island clean, everything will start from home.

Moce says everyone in all four villages in the district have been trained on home composting by the Department of Environment.

” We are trying to educate our island how best they can manage their waste, how they can use waste, or some other form of compost to turn into organic manure for their backyard garden – to improve their health by having fresh food on the table.”

They recently received 20 compost bins from the Ministry of Environment which were handed to them by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last week.

The bins will be distributed to all the four villages in Mali.

Composting is the process in which organic waste from the kitchen, yard clipping and green waste are turned into soil-enriching humus (compost) which can be used in backyard gardens to improve the soil fertility.