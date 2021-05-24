Male masculinity a major factor in domestic violence

Perpetrators of domestic violence at times are hailed as heroes in society and this needs to change says Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says male masculinity is a major factor that contributes to the violent treatment of women.

In a recent case in Rakiraki, her officers while attending to a complaint of domestic violence were threatened by the abuser that he would kill his family.

“He told one of our officers that you want this to be another Volivoli case. He told us openly. What happened in Volivoli you know? The man hacked his wife and some family members and the poor child was watching all that. So this other man tells my officers you know this is my problem, this is my family problem, and leave us alone otherwise this will be another Volivoli case, in other words, he was threatening.”

She says children are also greatly impacted by domestic violence in homes.

Akbar adds domestic violence is everyone’s responsibility.

“Sometimes societies hail those perpetrators as heroes, that he kept his women under control, that’s not right. That’s why we are saying that domestic violence is everyone’s business.”

64 percent of women experience violence from an intimate partner in the country but only 3.6 percent report the matter to police.