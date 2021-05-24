Home

Male advocates commit to ending violence against women

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 2:18 pm
[Source: FWCC]

Twenty-five male advocates that were part of a dialogue on engaging men to end violence against women and girls have committed to being agents.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre conducted a dialogue with male advocates from the Western Division.

Current and retired police officers, former school teachers, village headmen, community leaders, and representatives from the District Council of Social Services were part of the dialogue.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior Welfare Officer and Male Advocate, Clement Dari who has been working in this space for 19 years say advocates need to change their behaviour and mindset before making changes in communities.


[Source: FWCC]

Retired police officer, Sainivalati Makutu of Nadi says the dialogue was a refresher on what advocates should do and get back on track with the latest development.

The male advocates committed to becoming champions of violence against women and girls in the communities must ensure every perpetrator is taken to task.

He adds that complaints from women should not be swept under the carpet, but reported to relevant authorities.

FWCC will conduct a comprehensive six-day male advocacy training for 30 men, including the 25 who participated in Monday’s training in February, next year.

