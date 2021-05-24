Home

News

Malaysia provides humanitarian assistance to Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 29, 2021 4:25 pm
The devastation caused by TC Yasa in Vatoa Village in 2020. [File Photo]

The Government of Malaysia is providing Humanitarian Assistance worth FJ$30,000 to assist Government’s rehabilitation efforts following the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

While confirming this, Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, His Excellency Ilham Tuah Illias says Malaysia is pleased to be able to assist Fiji at this time of great need.

The assistance mobilised by the Malaysian High Commission in Suva is an affirmation of the collaboration and close ties between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

High Commissioner Illias says they understand the challenges triggered by the global pandemic of COVID-19 and they stand in solidarity with Fiji, as well as commend the efforts of Fiji’s Health officials to contain this virus.

He has also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to further support Fiji in its economic recovery and rebuilding efforts through enhanced engagements in areas of agriculture, trade and investment.

Malaysia is also keen to utilise existing bilateral arrangements to assist in Fiji’s efforts to create and foster a sustainable economy with its available resources.

The Malaysian High Commission had also provided assistance last year, in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

