Malani’s appeal against DPP struck out

The Suva High court has dismissed and struck out an application for leave to appeal filed by Suva woman Veronika Malani.
Malani had appealed a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to not to prosecute Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
DPP Christopher Pryde last January decided that no charges would be laid against Sayed-Khaiyum after Malani alleged that he was involved in two bombing incidents in 1987.
Article continues after advertisement
More to follow.
