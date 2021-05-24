Home

Malani’s appeal against DPP struck out

March 3, 2022 10:26 am

The Suva High court has dismissed and struck out an application for leave to appeal filed by Suva woman Veronika Malani.

Malani had appealed a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to not to prosecute Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

DPP Christopher Pryde last January decided that no charges would be laid against Sayed-Khaiyum after Malani alleged that he was involved in two bombing incidents in 1987.

More to follow.

