Makoi Vocational Center holds open day

The women graduates of the Makoi Vocational Training Center in Nasinu got an opportunity to showcase their art.

The Center held its Open Day yesterday.

Forty-seven women who underwent eight weeks of training displayed their cakes, pastries, and clothes among other things that they made during the training.

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says any money generated from the sales is invested in the center.

“Showcasing what they are able to do so. You’ll have products that are able to work on for a period and then to learn to be able to make on their own. So then we put it out in the market to sell, the profit comes back to the center since we give them free training.”

The Center has plans to expand the Open Day to engage children as well.