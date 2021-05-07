COVID-19
Makoi Health Centre reopens
May 14, 2021 5:41 am
The Makoi Health Centre is now in operation after a thorough decontamination.
This facility was closed earlier in the week after a person, who is now deceased had visited the clinic and tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Ministry says, COVID-19 screening clinic in Valelevu is available at Gospel Primary School.
As the Nakasi Health Centre is now a COVID-19 isolation facility, the Naulu Nursing Station is open for non-COVID-19 patients.
Fijians are reminded that if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough, fever, fatigue/tiredness, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath/chest pain, aches and pains, please call 158 immediately.
You may also visit a COVID-19 screening clinic near you however, it is highly recommended that you avoid visiting any public hospital or health centre.