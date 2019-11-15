Making the right choice is vital: Dr Krishna

Changing people’s mindset towards certain non-communicable diseases should be prioritized.

This as many people as young as 12 are now suffering from a stroke.

According to health professionals, young people have a mindset that they cannot suffer from a stroke.

Consultant Physician at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Dr Praneel Krishna believes making the right choice is vital.

“There is a very big need in terms of changing the mindset of Fiji citizens we would like to have a very healthy population. We want our individuals out there in the public to make the right choices because in the end, we need to move forward.”

Krishna says stroke does not discriminate by age and the increasing incidences are worrying for a country as small as Fiji.

“Being young doesn’t stop you from having a stroke it can affect any age group. We had young ones up to the age of 12. We have the luxury of having everything around us what we are eating. We would like to tell the public at large young or be it old watch what you eat.”

The Counterstroke Fiji believes Fijians need to have eating etiquette.

Counterstroke Fiji says that much work remains to be done in both the public and private sectors concerning stroke prevention.