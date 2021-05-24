Home

Make compassion and unity our greatest gifts this Christmas: Akbar

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 10:04 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation officiated at the launch of the “Light the World” Christmas event organized by the Latter-day Saints Church in Suva over the weekend.

While addressing the Latter-day Saints congregation members, Rosy Akbar says Christmas is a time of the year we all look forward to, regardless of our background.

Akbar is calling on the public to share whatever they can with those who are in need and make their festive season brighter.

With the COVID crisis affecting the world and the nation, Akbar appealed to everyone to reach out a little wider and light Fiji and the world with charity and love this year.

 

