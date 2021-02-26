Majority of the curfew breach linked to alcohol

19 of the 25 arrested last week for breaching curfew restriction were alcohol-related.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says the majority of the arrests made lately are linked to alcohol.

The 19 arrested last week were found drunk during curfew restriction.

Last week twenty-five reports were recorded of which nineteen of those arrested were found drunk.

Tudravu says of the twenty-five reports, eight were recorded in the Western Division, five in the Southern Division, and twelve in the Eastern Division.

There were no cases in the Northern and the Central Division.