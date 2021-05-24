Home

News

Majority of suicide victims are youth

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 12:47 pm
Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is pleading with Fijians to reach out for help if they need to talk.

The Fiji Police Force recorded 94 suicide and 108 attempted suicide cases last year.

Of the 94 suicide victims, seven victims were under the age of 16, while 21 were between 17 and 25 years.

The rest were above the age of 26.

When looking at the attempted suicide cases, the force noted that 12 were under 16-years while 40 victims were aged between 17 and 25.

The remainder were above 26-years.

He adds all problems have solutions and help is always available.

