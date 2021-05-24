Majority of suicide victims are youth

The Fiji Police Force recorded 94 suicide and 108 attempted suicide cases last year.

Of the 94 suicide victims, seven victims were under the age of 16, while 21 were between 17 and 25 years.

The rest were above the age of 26.

When looking at the attempted suicide cases, the force noted that 12 were under 16-years while 40 victims were aged between 17 and 25.

The remainder were above 26-years.

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is pleading with Fijians to reach out for help if they need to talk.

He adds all problems have solutions and help is always available.