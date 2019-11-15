Inadequate water supply an issue in Tailevu

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed that the majority of people living within the Central Tailevu area lacks proper water supply.

These include certain areas in the district of Bau, Namara, Verata, Vugalei among other places.

Tudravu says this has been a long-standing issue in the province and strategies to curb this has been put together in the council meeting last week.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the council will not burden the government in the execution of these water projects and infrastructure development considering the economic implications of the pandemic.

“And we know that the government cannot facilitate all that, so the provincial council is in support of that. So we’re just looking at some of the infrastructure development that is needed to be done within the division, water, roads and other development coming up in our meetings.”

The council plans to increase its investment opportunities and engage Tailevu natives who hold high positions in government and private sector for development projects in the near future.