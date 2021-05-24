Home

News

Majority of businesses tax compliant

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 4:27 pm

Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on businesses, the majority of them are complying with their tax obligation says the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says they want to have a genuine partnership with the businesses.

“The vast majority of businesses are very compliant in terms of their tax affairs and we positively want to encourage that. We want people to self-assess. We want people to do the right thing and that allows everyone to win. People paying the appropriate amount of tax is a good thing for the country, a good thing for Fijians and it allows us to focus on a small amount of minority of people who are not being compliant.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dixon says some businesses who are struggling with their taxes have been making arrangements with the FRCS and they are working on a case-by-case basis.

He adds they want every business to be successful adding they are conscious of the difficult phase.

The FRCS CEO stresses that penalties are the last resort.

