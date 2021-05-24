Major repairs needed on collapsed wastewater pipeline

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers that repairs to the collapsed concrete wastewater pipeline along Kings Road near the Four Miles Bridge is ongoing.

The Authority says following the excavation efforts and inspections conducted yesterday that went well into the night, they’ve determined that the majority of the sections of the pipe has collapsed and is no longer safe.

WAF says plans are now to replace the entire section with approximately 24 metres of steel pipe.

WAF teams are working around the clock with teams from the Fiji Roads Authority and its contractors, as well as teams from Telecom Fiji Limited and Energy Fiji Limited, to safely replace these wastewater pipes.

It says conditions on site are complicated as teams are required to safely navigate around buried utility services, which are laid above the collapsed wastewater trunk main.

In the meantime, a total of eight bailing trucks have been engaged to temporarily divert wastewater from nearby pumping stations as well as the repair site.

Motorists are advised that the urgent and necessary replacement work will affect both the Suva and Nausori bound lanes.

Traffic management is in place for those who require to go close to the cavity area only on official business, and residences off Kings Road.

Travelers along this area are advised to take this into account when finalising travel plans.