Major refurbishment for Ratu Sukuna Park

Ratu Sukuna Park in the heart of Suva City will get a makeover to provide more civic amenities.

Launching the groundwork, Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says a modern city must have open spaces for its citizens.

“We are creating another comfortable place for people to gather in the midst of downtown Suva to take a break from work, shopping or errands.

There will be a new podium and Amphitheatre, new furniture, walkways and the usual amenities – but none of the trees will be cut down.

It isn’t all about office buildings, shops and roads, the government wants Suva to set an example of how towns and cities should cater for all.

Suva Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua confirms there will be modern amenities too.

“This park will also provide recharge platforms, WiFi, and other electronic gadgets so that the new generation would probably be brought in.”

The re-furbished park is expected to open in 8 months.