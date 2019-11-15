Home

Major refurbishment for Ratu Sukuna Park

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 10, 2020 4:35 pm
Ratu Sukuna Park in the heart of Suva City will get a makeover to provide more civic amenities.[Source: Twitter]

Ratu Sukuna Park in the heart of Suva City will get a makeover to provide more civic amenities.

Launching the groundwork, Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says a modern city must have open spaces for its citizens.

“We are creating another comfortable place for people to gather in the midst of downtown Suva to take a break from work, shopping or errands.

Article continues after advertisement

There will be a new podium and Amphitheatre, new furniture, walkways and the usual amenities – but none of the trees will be cut down.

It isn’t all about office buildings, shops and roads, the government wants Suva to set an example of how towns and cities should cater for all.

Suva Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua confirms there will be modern amenities too.

“This park will also provide recharge platforms, WiFi, and other electronic gadgets so that the new generation would probably be brought in.”

The re-furbished park is expected to open in 8 months.

